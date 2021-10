Final round of ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes, winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winners were announced Tuesday in the final round of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes.

Katelyn Lambert of Harrisville and Joseph Littlepage of Point Pleasant have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.

On Friday, Gov. Justice announced that SSgt Michael Beall – a firefighter with the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center – had won a new Corvette through the Babydog sweepstakes.

Additional winners have been announced today for prizes including a custom boat, a dream wedding valued at $150,000, free gas for 10 years, premium ATVs, a top-of-the-line zero-turn lawn mower, WVU and Marshall University football or basketball season ticket packages, and season passes to West Virginia ski resorts.

Three more scholarship winners and the winner of another zero-turn lawn mower will be revealed later Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the sixth and final week of prize giveaways.

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Katelyn Lambert, Harrisville

Joseph Littlepage, Point Pleasant

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

2021 Corvette Winner

Michael Beall, Hedgesville (announced Friday)

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Janice Robinette, Morgantown

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Jennifer Goldcamp, Morgantown

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Vickie Kuhn, Danville

Denver Logue, Bluefield

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

David Robinson, Williamstown

Kimberly Tharp, Romney

Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Nancy Martin, Ellenboro

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Johnathon Bailey, Charleston

Hulse Budd, Huntington

Randall Keplinger, Petersburg

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Brandi Corbitt, Dry Fork

Jill Ennis, St. Albans

Kenneth Kerns, Kenna

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Kayla Corley, Fairmont

John Gorby, Moundsville

Robin Helmick, Ronceverte

Mark McCoy, Wheeling

Polly Obugene, Beckley

