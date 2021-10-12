Former mayor sentenced to prison for defrauding the City of Richwood

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge has issued the sentence of 1 to 10 years in prison for a former mayor of the City of Richwood.

Robert Henry Baber, of Richwood, was sentenced for the felony crime of obtaining by false pretense.

From 2016 to 2018, there was an investigation by the State Auditor, Nicholas County Prosecuting Attorney, West Virginia State Police, along with law enforcement partners at DHS-OIG into the illicit activities affecting the City of Richwood from derailed federal disaster relief funds following the 2016 floods.

Baber was the acting Mayor of Richwood at the time of the incident.

During the investigation, Baber admitted to the fraudulent use of a government issued credit card in the amount of $2,443.54.

In August of this year, Baber entered a guilty plea in the investigation that lasted several year.

