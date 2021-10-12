Advertisement

Huntington Police, FBI seek information following armed bank robbery

Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing...
Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing information regarding the robbery of the Star USA Federal Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 8, in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue.(Huntington Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department and FBI are seeking information regarding an armed bank robbery that happened last week in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, two men in masks and armed with guns entered the Star USA Federal Credit Union along 3rd Avenue at 3:51 p.m. Friday, October 8.

The men demanded money from the bank teller and got away with an undisclosed amount of money after showing their weapons to several people inside the bank, officials say.

Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing...
Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing information regarding the robbery of the Star USA Federal Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 8, in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue.(Huntington Police Department)

A short time after the robbery, a Huntington Police patrol officer observed a man in the vicinity of the credit union who ran when the patrol officer approached him.

After short chase, the man was arrested with the assistance of other patrol officers and K-9 units.

Deandre’ Lemont Noble, 26, of Elyria, Ohio, was charged as being a fugitive from justice for a parole violation in Ohio.

He also was charged with fleeing, obstructing an officer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Evidence that was obtained during his arrest is still being reviewed to determine whether he was involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the local FBI office at 304-525-4741. Individuals also can call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheels and tires were stolen from rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck
Del. Caleb Hanna (R-Nicholas) during Monday morning's House floor session.
Redistricting map changed due to white supremacist group
The musical “Waitress” has been cancelled Monday evening at the Keith-Albee Theatre due to...
Musical ‘Waitress’ cancelled tonight in Huntington
On Sunday, October 10, 2021 at approximately 4:00 P.M. Prestonsburg Police 911 Dispatchers took...
Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Logan firefighters say the fire is suspicious and the state fire marshal was called to...
Old luxury hotel damaged by suspicious fire; two firefighters injured

Latest News

The driver of the stolen vehicle even rammed a deputy’s cruiser.
Pursuit suspects arrested in Ohio
This project will cost $1.5 million, but customers won’t see an impact on their monthly bill.
10-week water line project coming to Charleston
The case of a man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a vehicle trunk for weeks...
Wayne County murder case headed to grand jury
From 2016 to 2018, there was an investigation by the State Auditor, Nicholas County Prosecuting...
Former mayor sentenced to prison for defrauding the City of Richwood