Huntington Police, FBI seek information following armed bank robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department and FBI are seeking information regarding an armed bank robbery that happened last week in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, two men in masks and armed with guns entered the Star USA Federal Credit Union along 3rd Avenue at 3:51 p.m. Friday, October 8.

The men demanded money from the bank teller and got away with an undisclosed amount of money after showing their weapons to several people inside the bank, officials say.

Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing information regarding the robbery of the Star USA Federal Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 8, in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue. (Huntington Police Department)

A short time after the robbery, a Huntington Police patrol officer observed a man in the vicinity of the credit union who ran when the patrol officer approached him.

After short chase, the man was arrested with the assistance of other patrol officers and K-9 units.

Deandre’ Lemont Noble, 26, of Elyria, Ohio, was charged as being a fugitive from justice for a parole violation in Ohio.

He also was charged with fleeing, obstructing an officer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Evidence that was obtained during his arrest is still being reviewed to determine whether he was involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the local FBI office at 304-525-4741. Individuals also can call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

