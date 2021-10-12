Multi-vehicle accident reported on I-64 bridge in Charleston
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several cars were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on a bridge on I-64 in Charleston.
The crash happened near the Virginia Street/Civic Center exit or the 58 mile marker in the eastbound lanes of I-64.
One lane has been closed.
Emergency crews are on scene.
This is a developing story.
