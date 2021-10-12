Advertisement

Multi-vehicle accident reported on I-64 bridge in Charleston

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Charleston.
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several cars were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on a bridge on I-64 in Charleston.

The crash happened near the Virginia Street/Civic Center exit or the 58 mile marker in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

One lane has been closed.

Emergency crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

