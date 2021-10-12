HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

When it comes to cybersecurity, many may feel confident that they have basic security measures in place. Keeping software up to date, creating strong passwords, and using multi-factor authentication are all standard ways to keep your files safe; however, one key thing that often gets overlooked is backup.

With October being National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s the perfect time to assess your backup options and explore ways to keep your data secure.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.