Advertisement

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

When it comes to cybersecurity, many may feel confident that they have basic security measures in place. Keeping software up to date, creating strong passwords, and using multi-factor authentication are all standard ways to keep your files safe; however, one key thing that often gets overlooked is backup.

With October being National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s the perfect time to assess your backup options and explore ways to keep your data secure.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheels and tires were stolen from rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck
Del. Caleb Hanna (R-Nicholas) during Monday morning's House floor session.
Redistricting map changed due to white supremacist group
The musical “Waitress” has been cancelled Monday evening at the Keith-Albee Theatre due to...
Musical ‘Waitress’ cancelled tonight in Huntington
Logan firefighters say the fire is suspicious and the state fire marshal was called to...
Old luxury hotel damaged by suspicious fire; two firefighters injured
Huntington underpass to temporarily close

Latest News

Scottish Rite for Children celebrates 100 years
Scottish Rite for Children celebrates 100 years
Deputies searching for missing man
Night of the Giving Dead
Night of the Giving Dead
Bolt for Books: Library 5k for Literacy
Bolt for Books: Library 5k for Literacy