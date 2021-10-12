New Chesapeake mayor says village must move forward

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - New Chesapeake Mayor Nathan Ittig was sworn into office on Oct. 8. He takes over after four council members, the fiscal officer and former mayor resigned at the last village council meeting.

Ittig tells WSAZ he was surprised by the resignations, but he is now focused on doing what he believes is right for Chesapeake.

At the next village meeting in November, Ittig says he will appoint three new members to council. Those new members will be Jacob Wells, Drew Griffin and Lisa Blake, who were all running for council unopposed in the upcoming election.

“We have to keep, and I have to keep the village first. That’s the position, whether I’m on council or whether I’m the mayor. So, I really just have to focus on the police department, the fire department, and what the village is currently doing. We all have to work together,” Ittig said.

Ittig says he looks forward to welcoming them and hopes they will all share a unified voice in leading the village.

