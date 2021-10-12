Advertisement

Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who authorities say was attacked by a man he had arrested has died.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday that Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered Saturday.

The sheriff had announced earlier that the family planned to take Ruiz off life support.

Ruiz had been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

The man accused of attacking him inside a sheriff’s substation, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remains hospitalized in stable condition after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner.

Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheels and tires were stolen from rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck
The musical “Waitress” has been cancelled Monday evening at the Keith-Albee Theatre due to...
Musical ‘Waitress’ cancelled tonight in Huntington
Huntington underpass to temporarily close
Del. Caleb Hanna (R-Nicholas) during Monday morning's House floor session.
Redistricting map changed due to white supremacist group
The memorial was held at the Capitol Complex for 6 firefighters who have lost their lives in...
Mother pleads for justice at firefighters memorial

Latest News

New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
On Sunday, October 10, 2021 at approximately 4:00 P.M. Prestonsburg Police 911 Dispatchers took...
Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Sophie Zhang said she's willing to tell Congress how she said Facebook enables dictators.
Facebook whistleblower says company enables authoritarian control
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Surging California winds spark new wildfires, power outages