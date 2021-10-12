Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A case of road rage ended with shots fired near a park and golf course Sunday, according to Prestonsburg Police and Kentucky State Police.

Dispatchers say they took multiple calls regarding a shooting Sunday around 4 p.m.

Police say when they arrived at Stumbo Park and the Beaver Valley Golf Course, they found a man seated outside of his pickup truck in the parking lot.

The man told officers he had been involved in a road rage type incident along KY Route 1428 that ended in a shooting at the golf course.

Troopers say the park and golf course were packed with people who gave eye witness statements.

Witnesses told troopers a truck pulled into the parking lot, followed by a vehicle at a high rate of speed. They say a man exited the vehicle that he parked behind the truck and begin fighting with the driver of the truck.

Multiple eye witnesses told troopers they saw the driver of the vehicle hit the man inside of the truck.

Next, witnesses said they saw the man in the truck pull out a gun and fire it two times.

According to troopers, the first shot did not hit anyone, but the second shot hit the driver of the other vehicle in the stomach.

The shooting victim drove himself to the hospital and the accused shooter remained at the scene of the shooting until police arrived, according to the release.

Troopers and Prestonsburg Police processed the scene and collected evidence, including the firearm and shell casings.

Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney A. Brent Turner was contacted and a joint decision between his office and Police was made to allow all facts and evidence to be presented to the Floyd County Grand Jury for consideration of criminal charges and justification of use of force as self defense.

The accused shooter was released pending their decision.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.