Advertisement

Scottish Rite for Children celebrates 100 years

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Thousands of children in the U.S. face orthopedic conditions. Because children’s bodies are still developing, treatment can takes years of surgeries, doctor visits, and specialized devices; however, a world-renowned institution has spent 100 years pioneering the healing of muscles, joints, and bones so that kids around the globe can have a boundless childhood.

Since 1921, Scottish Rite for Children has provided unparalleled care to children with orthopedic conditions, so they can have healthy and happy childhoods.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheels and tires were stolen from rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck
Del. Caleb Hanna (R-Nicholas) during Monday morning's House floor session.
Redistricting map changed due to white supremacist group
The musical “Waitress” has been cancelled Monday evening at the Keith-Albee Theatre due to...
Musical ‘Waitress’ cancelled tonight in Huntington
Logan firefighters say the fire is suspicious and the state fire marshal was called to...
Old luxury hotel damaged by suspicious fire; two firefighters injured
Huntington underpass to temporarily close

Latest News

Deputies searching for missing man
Night of the Giving Dead
Night of the Giving Dead
National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Bolt for Books: Library 5k for Literacy
Bolt for Books: Library 5k for Literacy