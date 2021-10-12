Scottish Rite for Children celebrates 100 years

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Thousands of children in the U.S. face orthopedic conditions. Because children’s bodies are still developing, treatment can takes years of surgeries, doctor visits, and specialized devices; however, a world-renowned institution has spent 100 years pioneering the healing of muscles, joints, and bones so that kids around the globe can have a boundless childhood.

Since 1921, Scottish Rite for Children has provided unparalleled care to children with orthopedic conditions, so they can have healthy and happy childhoods.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.