Trial begins for former UK student in child’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A trial has begun for a former University of Kentucky student charged in the death of a 4-year-old child in a DUI crash.

The child, Marco Shemwell, was crossing a street outside a Kentucky football game in Lexington in 2018 when he was struck and killed.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the reckless homicide trial for 21-year-old Jacob Heil began Monday in Fayette County Circuit Court.

The child’s mother testified Monday that her sons were happy to be going to the game that day with their father.

Heil, who was 18 at the time of the crash, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.051, according to court records.

The legal limit for those under 21 is .02.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.