Warm wave all week long

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second full week of October has arrived and with come a warm wave that is sure to please many outdoor worshippers. With winds slated to blow mainly from the south and southwest this week as steady diet of warm days (highs in the 80s) and mild nights (lows near 60) will prolong the growing season at a time of the year when frosty nights and crisp days are known to arrive.

Down town highs made 80 on Monday and should do the same the rest of the week with the notion that even if the airport temperature only hits 79, in effect it is an 80 degree day where we live. Now the lone chance of rain on Tuesday comes in the form of a passing sprinkle and even that notion is a long shot for most. The reasons we are in rain free zone focuses on a dry air mass in place and a storm track that is by passing us several hundred miles to the west.

So enjoy the October warmth and by all means bask in the fall sunshine this week. By late Friday into Saturday a true autumn front will be passing and with it will come the chance of rain and then a turn to cooler weather for soccer and football matches. In fact by Sunday lows in the 40s (seasonable) and highs in the 60s will help to finally give our fall foliage a booster shot of energy to change colors.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.