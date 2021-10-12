Advertisement

Wayne County murder case headed to grand jury

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of a man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a vehicle trunk for weeks is headed to a grand jury.

Donald Herald, 58, appeared Tuesday before Wayne County Magistrate David Ferguson.

Herald is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a human body in the death of Marcella Herald. Investigators on Oct. 6 found her body inside a vehicle along the 600 block of Centerville Road in the Prichard area – behind the couple’s home.

Investigators say the couple had been in an argument weeks before the body was found. Donald Herald told deputies he struck his wife in the rib cage with his fist. He said he panicked when she was unresponsive and proceeded to hide her body in a room inside the home before moving it to the vehicle trunk.

Magistrate Ferguson determined there was enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

Herald will remain in custody in the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $250,000 cash only.

