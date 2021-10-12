Woman’s daughter’s grave covered in piles of dirt by crews

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once a week, Debbie Peters travels two hours to visit her daughter Tessa’s grave at Pineview Cemetery in Boone County.

However, for nearly a week now -- Debbie has walked past clean, untouched graves to get to a huge pile of dirt where her daughter is buried.

“This is just very disturbing, very disturbing,” Peters said.

Piles of dirt cover all Debbie has left of her. With questions lingering, Debbie asked crews what the issue is.

“I go, why did you even have to drive on my daughter’s grave? Why’d you have to drive? There is a road. He said ‘well it was much easier just to bring it in so we could take the dirt out of there and put it in there.’ He even told me that they could have ‘packed her in better,’” Peters said.

However, Debbie says this is not the first time the grave has not been maintained.

“They don’t care what it looks like or how it makes you feel,” Peters said.

So, Debbie takes on the responsibility.

“I shoveled it, I raked it, I cleaned it all up and had it looking really nice and flowers ... I mean, I put flowers on it so I’d know where it was and then I come back and find it looking like this,” Peters said.

The cemetery is owned by StoneMor Partners-- the same company that was the center of a WSAZ investigation last year.

They own multiple cemeteries all across West Virginia and have received dozens of complaints about maintenance issues at various properties.

StoneMor says maintenance crews are working on replacing two vaults located beside where Debbie’s daughter is buried-- and that once crews get the set-up completed, they would work to clean the area involved.

“I’m mad, I’m hurt, but I could just scream. I just feel like screaming is what I’d do,” Peters said.

