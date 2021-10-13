3 more COVID-related deaths reported in part of southeast Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three more deaths related to COVID-19 are reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department released that information Wednesday, saying the latest deaths involve a 47-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman. Their deaths bring the overall death toll to 146 people.

Heath officials also reported 42 new cases on Wednesday, making the pandemic total 11,271 people in the county.

The level of community transmission in Scioto County remains high, according to health officials. Nearly 42% of the population is fully vaccinated.

