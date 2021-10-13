Advertisement

Barboursville Police: Speeding still an issue in I-64 work zones

By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Construction on the interstate can be frustrating for drivers. But police say, it is important to pay attention to the adjusted speed limit.

“Obeying the speed limit is paramount,” said Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil.

Barboursville Police officers help enforce the 55 mph speed limit through work zones on Interstate 64. They’ve even had help from Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers. Within the last three months, Barboursville Police officers have issued more than 100 citations for speeding violations, and they’ve seen 60 crashes.

“They have those speed signs posted there and people just think that is a visual radar that is giving my speed. But they are actually recording everyone’s speed,” McNeil said.

All of that data goes back to the West Virginia Division of Highways who says the average speed of drivers in the eastbound lane was 64 mph last month. The average speed in the westbound lane was 59 mph. Although those numbers are alarming to Chief McNeil, he says distracted driving is just as scary.

“There are concrete barriers and narrowing of lane. Your undivided attention is needed going through there,” McNeil said.

Law enforcement aims at preventing as many accidents as possible. McNeil is pleading with drivers to take on that responsibility for themselves when behind the wheel.

“Our number one thing is the safety of the workers, and of our officers, and of the people that travel the interstate,” McNeil said.

