Bob Evans Festival celebrates 50 years

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It all began 50 years ago when Bob and Jewell Evans invited the public in for a country breakfast and some Appalachia entertainment at the Homestead. Now 50 years later, this special fall gathering at harvest time celebrates its golden anniversary. Tony Cavalier shares the sights, sounds and aromas of the Bob Evans Farm Festival.

