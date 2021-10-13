Advertisement

Bob Evans Festival celebrates 50 years

Down on the farm fun at the Homestead
By Tonya Terry
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It all began 50 years ago when Bob and Jewell Evans invited the public in for a country breakfast and some Appalachia entertainment at the Homestead. Now 50 years later, this special fall gathering at harvest time celebrates its golden anniversary. Tony Cavalier shares the sights, sounds and aromas of the Bob Evans Farm Festival.

