COVID-19 vaccination exemptions to be added to W.Va. Special Session agenda

(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two agenda items are set to be added to the West Virginia Special Session including COVID-19 vaccination exemptions.

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice has added a bill to amend the code relating to COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employment in the public and private sectors.

The new section provides for exemptions for medical contraindications and for those with religious beliefs that prevent an employee or prospective employee from taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

The draft bill states that ‘current or prospective employees would be exempt from such immunization requirements upon the presentation of a certification to the employer, signed by a licensed physician or an advanced practice registered nurse’ that has examined the employee stating that their physical condition is such that a COVID-19 immunization is contraindicated.

The draft bill also says a covered employer cannot penalize or discriminate against a current or prospective employee for exercising exemption rights based on religious beliefs.

The draft bill also has an exemption for an employee or potential hire who has developed COVID-19 antibodies from being exposed to the COVID-19 virus or has recovered from COVID-19 complications.

The bill is expected to be introduced Wednesday afternoon during floor sessions.

This is a developing story.

