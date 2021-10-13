Advertisement

Fall wellness journey

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

We’re heading into one of the busiest seasons. Between school activities, homework, and many people going back to the office, it’s sometimes hard to fit in personal care and extra family time.

Terra Wellington, Editor in chief of simplemomsguide.com, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share tips to keep your household healthy and happy this fall season.

