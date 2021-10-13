Advertisement

Former Macy’s building plans still in talks two years later

Former Macy's building at the Charleston Town Center.
Former Macy's building at the Charleston Town Center.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A storefront with rich history, and one point the heart of the Charleston Town Center, was the former Macy’s building.

In 2019, it joined the list of anchor stores to close its operations, leaving JCPenney as the only anchor store at the mall.

Several years later, the building and what to do next with it are still at the center of discussion.

In a CURA meeting on Wednesday, Executive Director Ronald Butlin addressed board members on the state of the Macys’ proposal.

“We did not get any response on listing the property from the brokerage committee,” Butlin said.

The Town Center was sold to Hull Properties Group in May of this year. Not included were the four former anchor stores, as each has separate owners.

CURA is currently hearing proposals to buy the property and the redevelopment of the property.

For more information on how to submit a proposal, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing...
Huntington Police, FBI seek information following armed bank robbery
“This is just very disturbing, very disturbing,” Debbie Peters said.
Woman’s daughter’s grave covered in piles of dirt by crews
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Charleston.
Multi-vehicle accident reported on I-64 bridge in Charleston

Latest News

Krystle Williams, who’s in her mid-30s and from Pikeville, pleaded guilty to facilitation to...
Woman pleads guilty to kidnapping charge in man’s death
Ohio bill to restrict employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccine could be dead
COVID-19
3 more COVID-related deaths reported in part of southeast Ohio
Jury deliberating in trial against former deputy jailer accused in inmate’s death