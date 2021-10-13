Former Macy’s building plans still in talks two years later

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A storefront with rich history, and one point the heart of the Charleston Town Center, was the former Macy’s building.

In 2019, it joined the list of anchor stores to close its operations, leaving JCPenney as the only anchor store at the mall.

Several years later, the building and what to do next with it are still at the center of discussion.

In a CURA meeting on Wednesday, Executive Director Ronald Butlin addressed board members on the state of the Macys’ proposal.

“We did not get any response on listing the property from the brokerage committee,” Butlin said.

The Town Center was sold to Hull Properties Group in May of this year. Not included were the four former anchor stores, as each has separate owners.

CURA is currently hearing proposals to buy the property and the redevelopment of the property.

