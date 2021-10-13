Advertisement

Jury deliberating in trial against former deputy jailer accused in inmate’s death

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Jurors are deliberating in the trial against a former deputy jailer who is accused in the death of an inmate.

On Tuesday, the seventh day of the trial, former Boyd County Detention Center Jailer, Brad Roberts, took the stand.

Roberts is the first former guard to stand trial. Four former guards at the Boyd County Detention Center (BCDC) are accused in the 2018 death of inmate Michael Moore, 40.

Moore died from blunt force trauma three days after he was arrested for public intoxication and lodged at the Boyd County Detention Center, according to the medical examiner.

In his testimony, Roberts shared with the jury he worked several jobs during his time at the BCDC. He said there was a lack of job training, and deputy jailers relied “on the job training” to learn.

The surveillance video shows Moore was strapped in a restraint chair for more hours than experts had suggested. It also shows the deputy jailers flipping the chair upside down.

Roberts was pressured on the stand by the state’s attorneys about the degree of the alleged use of force.

“Each person has their own idea of what is too much. I personally don’t know and I didn’t know at that time,” Roberts said. Roberts’ attorney asked his client, “Do you still think it was too much force?” Roberts answered, “What I did? No.”

