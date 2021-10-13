LOST TOY | Yeager Airport hoping to reunite stuffed tiger with owner
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stuffed tiger has made a new friend and is exploring the Yeager Airport in Charleston after being accidently left behind by its owner.
CRW staff says while they wait for the tiger’s owner to return, Herc is keeping the stuffy company.
Yeager posted the following pictures to its Facebook page in hopes of reuniting the tiger with its owner.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.