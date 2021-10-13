LOST TOY | Yeager Airport hoping to reunite stuffed tiger with owner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stuffed tiger has made a new friend and is exploring the Yeager Airport in Charleston after being accidently left behind by its owner.

CRW staff says while they wait for the tiger’s owner to return, Herc is keeping the stuffy company.

Yeager posted the following pictures to its Facebook page in hopes of reuniting the tiger with its owner.

A stuff tiger was left behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va. Staff is searching for the owner. (Yeager Airport)

