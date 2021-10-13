Advertisement

Couple in espionage case appear in federal court in W.Va.

Diana and Jonathan Toebbe appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia in an espionage case involving a plot to sell U.S. submarine secrets to a federal government.(The Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge says the Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble ordered them to remain detained pending a detention hearing on Friday at which more extensive arguments are expected to be made.

The couple answered perfunctory questions from a judge, but no substantive information about the case was discussed.

