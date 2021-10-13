Advertisement

Multiple vehicle accident closes one lane of I-64 EB

Several vehicles crashed Wednesday morning on I-64 near Women's and Children's hospital.
By WSAZ News Staff
Oct. 13, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County deputies are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles. It happened before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-64 near CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.

Metro dispatchers tell us the vehicles were on the side of the interstate when they arrived on scene.

WV 511 is reporting the right lane of I-64 is closed near the accident.

We are working to learn of any injuries and a cause of the crash.

