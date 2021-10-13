Advertisement

Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo.(Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Several people were killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo, police said Wednesday. They said the suspected attacker was arrested.

“There are several injured and also dead,” the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Øyvind Aas, said at a press conference on Wednesday night, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

No details were immediately available on the numbers of dead and injured.

According to police, the suspected perpetrator walked around the city shooting at people with a bow and arrows. He was arrested and an investigation is underway into the motive of the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing...
Huntington Police, FBI seek information following armed bank robbery
“This is just very disturbing, very disturbing,” Debbie Peters said.
Woman’s daughter’s grave covered in piles of dirt by crews
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Charleston.
Multi-vehicle accident reported on I-64 bridge in Charleston

Latest News

Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers...
White House: Los Angeles port running 24/7 to ease shipping backlog
Organizations join together to save a sea turtle after it was stranded on Cape Cod.
WATCH: Massive 600 lb. sea turtle rescued and released back into the ocean
Biden makes remarks on the global transportation supply chain bottlenecks. (Source: POOL via...
Biden: Ports to start running 24/7
Ohio bill to restrict employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccine could be dead
FILE - Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8,...
Winter heating bills set to jump as inflation hits home