Police searching for man accused in cash for gold scheme

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of defrauding two cash for gold businesses is wanted by police.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the man is accused of swapping out real gold the businesses evaluated for a value with fake gold.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Charleston Police Department says after giving the man an estimated value of $20,000 for the gold, the store located along MacCorkle Avenue SE in Kanawha City gave the gold back to the man while employees went to the bank to retrieve cash.

When employees returned to the store, the man gave the store fake gold instead of the real gold the store originally evaluated.

According to Charleston Police, the man is accused in a similar scheme at a Cash for Gold in Beckley.

This individual was also seen driving a dark in color newer model Kia Telluride.

