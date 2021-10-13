Advertisement

Porch pirates: your packages are not safe

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Nice neighbors, a gated community, well-lit streets … You may think your neighborhood is a safe place but that won’t stop porch pirates from stealing your treasures. During the pandemic 35 million Americans have been affected by porch pirates. From small to big packages anything and everything is up for grabs.

Porch pirates … they strike in the middle of the day, in good neighborhoods and bad.

Michelle Montalvo, the Senior Officer at the Altamonte Springs Police Station say that “even if you are home, and they leave and they don’t knock the package could be left right there on the front door.”

According to the American journal of criminal justice, 23 percent of people surveyed say they have been victims of porch piracy. So how can you protect yourself? First, put up security signs at the end of your driveway. Let them know they are being monitored. That way the thieves will not risk stealing anything from your porch. If you have amazon prime, consider using an amazon locker and deliver it there instead or use the app amazon key. Which lets delivery drivers leave your package inside your home. Package lockboxes is another option. These can be installed near or in conjunction with your mailbox. Even a non-locking box prevents theft by concealing your deliveries.

Montalvo also says, “so, space out your packages or delivery, or if there’s some place that has boxes, delivery boxes that you can go and pick them up that’s also another option.”

If you have a locked side gate … let delivery drivers know to throw any non-breakable items over the gate.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing...
Huntington Police, FBI seek information following armed bank robbery
“This is just very disturbing, very disturbing,” Debbie Peters said.
Woman’s daughter’s grave covered in piles of dirt by crews
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Charleston.
Multi-vehicle accident reported on I-64 bridge in Charleston

Latest News

Tackling the deadliest stage of breast cancer
Tackling the deadliest stage of breast cancer
Fall wellness journey
Fall wellness journey
Snacks and meals for the whole family
Snacks and meals for the whole family
Help King's Daughters with their new mobile mammography unit
Help King’s Daughters with their new mobile mammography unit