Teenager seriously injured in ATV accident comes home

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being told there was a chance of him not making it, 16-year-old Tresten Williams has beat the odds after being seriously injured in an ATV crash in August.

“When we got to (the hospital), I realized it was bad,” said Linda McClung, Williams’ guardian. “Then they (flew) him to Nationwide in Columbus and even at that point, I don’t think I realized how crucial it was until I went in the room and saw him hooked up on everything.”

Tresten suffered a traumatic brain injury from the wreck, causing him to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and on life support for four out of the eight weeks he was in the hospital.

“I asked the doctors, ‘how long is he going to be like this and when is he going to come out of this?’ and their (response) was, ‘he may never come out of this, we can promise nothing at this point,’ ” McClung told WSAZ. “That was the scariest thing I ever heard. I went over to Tresten at that point and whispered in his ear ‘Tresten we don’t listen to the report of the doctors, we listen to the report of the Lord and he says that you’re going to be OK and walk out of here.’ ”

Though it would be weeks later, Tresten was able to walk out of the hospital on Oct. 1.

“Thank you for praying and everything, it really helped,” Williams said. “It really did push me through and helped me through it all (and) made me feel loved.”

Williams is now walking, talking and getting back into his everyday routine. His family says there are still many doctors’ appointments in his future but they’re certain he will be back to his full self in no time.

“I cry because it’s just surreal to me,” said Malori Bailes, Williams’ sister. “(For) people that don’t believe in miracles to see him -- how can you not? The Lord is good and he’s a miracle worker because Tresten is (a miracle).”

It was days after the accident that the Ravenswood community rallied together to hold a prayer vigil for Williams.

“Impossible has never stopped God before, and so I don’t see any reason that it can’t happen,” said Jeff Moales, pastor of Praise Cathedral Church in Ravenswood, during the prayer vigil.

“Everybody in Jackson County, everybody all over the United States were praying for him and I believe with all my heart that’s what got him through,” McClung said.

Williams and his family encouraged anyone wanting to ride on an ATV to wear a helmet.

“It’s very heart-wrenching to think other people lost their children to incidents like this, and I just want to tell everybody to make sure your children wear their helmets, your husbands, sons, daughters, everybody,” McClung told WSAZ.

