GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The eastbound lanes of U.S. 35 are closed due to a crash in Gallia County.

The crash was reported around 12 p.m. Wednesday near the Silver Memorial Bridge ramp, just past SR 160.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.

