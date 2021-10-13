Two in custody following multi-county pursuit
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Two men are in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department following a chase that began in Johnson County but ended in Floyd County.
The pursuit ended on US-23 near Copperhead Gun and Archery in Prestonsburg.
Officials say the chase was a multiple agency effort.
Prestonsburg City Police, Kentucky State Police, Martin City Police and Floyd County Constable District #2 all assisted in the chase.
No further information has been released at this time.
