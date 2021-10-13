U.S. 35 is back open in Putnam County after a two-vehicle crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, a semi was headed north near the Winfield interchange when the driver noticed a car coming south in the northbound lanes. They collided.

The female driver of the car was ejected.

She was taken to a hospital in Huntington.

Her condition hasn’t been released.

The driver and passenger in the semi weren’t injured.

U.S. 35 is back open.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.