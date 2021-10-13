Warm wave rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) Let’s face it. Our weather here in Appalachia seldom follows the script for long periods. Heat waves morph into cool spells, rain storms are replaced by long dry spells. It’s enough to drive meteorologists batty (no pun intended Ken) while keeping the rest of us on our toes.

So at a time of year when we should be serving hot apple cider and chocolate at high school football games, instead concessionaires are busy keeping plenty of ice around for Pepsi, Coke and bottled water products. So it should come as no surprise that our warm weather pattern will last right through another summer in fall night of high school football this week.

Warming sun by days will boost highs into the 80s through Friday while star-shiny nights usher a drop in temperature only into thre 60s (50s in rural hollows will be the low point.

The next chance of rain is timed for either Friday night (the American weather model) or Saturday morning (the trusty Euro). Once rains arrive they will help to cool readings back to more normal fall levels by Saturday afternoon through Monday when temperatures will reside in the 60s by day and fall off into the finally cool 40s (30s in the high country) at night. Still for most the first frost of the season will be an elusive one again this year.

