Advertisement

W.Va. COVID-19 | 3 additional deaths, 1,130 new cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 13, 2021, there are currently 9,703 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,998 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year old male from Preston County, an 84-year old female from Preston County, and a 90-year old female from Preston County.

With the addition of 1,130 cases, the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic in West Virginia rose to 255,778.

18 counties are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System. Two are listed as green.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

4,159 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

Currently, 829 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital, 239 have been admitted to the ICU and 175 are on ventilators.

242,077 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 57 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

33,256 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (84), Berkeley (638), Boone (144), Braxton (60), Brooke (67), Cabell (455), Calhoun (28), Clay (31), Doddridge (60), Fayette (221), Gilmer (51), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (135), Hancock (152), Hardy (74), Harrison (652), Jackson (201), Jefferson (178), Kanawha (853), Lewis (99), Lincoln (138), Logan (150), Marion (472), Marshall (171), Mason (142), McDowell (144), Mercer (346), Mineral (176), Mingo (134), Monongalia (337), Monroe (45), Morgan (90), Nicholas (179), Ohio (168), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (30), Preston (286), Putnam (335), Raleigh (349), Randolph (81), Ritchie (61), Roane (87), Summers (20), Taylor (105), Tucker (31), Tyler (36), Upshur (125), Wayne (223), Webster (61), Wetzel (84), Wirt (41), Wood (471), Wyoming (149). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing...
Huntington Police, FBI seek information following armed bank robbery
“This is just very disturbing, very disturbing,” Debbie Peters said.
Woman’s daughter’s grave covered in piles of dirt by crews
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Charleston.
Multi-vehicle accident reported on I-64 bridge in Charleston

Latest News

The crash was reported Wednesday near the Silver Memorial Bridge ramp, just past SR 160 in...
Traffic alert | U.S. 35 east closed in Gallia County
A stuff tiger was left behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va. Staff is searching for the...
LOST TOY | Yeager Airport hoping to reunite stuffed tiger with owner
Communities continue announcing trick or treat times
Communities continue announcing trick or treat times
Federal judge orders couple charged in federal espionage case to remain in federal custody
Federal judge orders couple charged in federal espionage case to remain in federal custody