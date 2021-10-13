W.Va. COVID-19 | 3 additional deaths, 1,130 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 13, 2021, there are currently 9,703 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,998 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year old male from Preston County, an 84-year old female from Preston County, and a 90-year old female from Preston County.

With the addition of 1,130 cases, the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic in West Virginia rose to 255,778.

18 counties are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System. Two are listed as green.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

4,159 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

Currently, 829 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital, 239 have been admitted to the ICU and 175 are on ventilators.

242,077 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 57 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

33,256 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (84), Berkeley (638), Boone (144), Braxton (60), Brooke (67), Cabell (455), Calhoun (28), Clay (31), Doddridge (60), Fayette (221), Gilmer (51), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (135), Hancock (152), Hardy (74), Harrison (652), Jackson (201), Jefferson (178), Kanawha (853), Lewis (99), Lincoln (138), Logan (150), Marion (472), Marshall (171), Mason (142), McDowell (144), Mercer (346), Mineral (176), Mingo (134), Monongalia (337), Monroe (45), Morgan (90), Nicholas (179), Ohio (168), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (30), Preston (286), Putnam (335), Raleigh (349), Randolph (81), Ritchie (61), Roane (87), Summers (20), Taylor (105), Tucker (31), Tyler (36), Upshur (125), Wayne (223), Webster (61), Wetzel (84), Wirt (41), Wood (471), Wyoming (149). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

