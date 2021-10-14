2020-2021 Ohio report cards mirror pandemic-related disruptions

COLUMBUS, OHio (WSAZ) - Evidence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on students in the 2020-2021 school year was found in the state’s abbreviated version of its school report card, school administrators say.

For the second year, the report cards are without overall grades for districts and schools.

Data is available, but officials said it would ‘not be fair to rate schools” this year.

The abbreviated version of the report card read in part, “The pandemic created conditions that inevitably led to discouraging outcomes. While the available data from this year’s report card does not sufficiently tell the whole story, it does reveal the unfortunate reality that pandemic-related disruptions had the biggest impact on the state’s most vulnerable students.”

This year, the Ohio School Report Cards provide information on graduation rates, Prepared for Success indicators, and demographic and enrollment data, along with other district and school operational details.

Chronic absenteeism increased across all grade levels.

Chronic absenteeism increased in 75 percent of Ohio’s traditional public districts. Among districts that primarily were fully remote during the 2020-2021 school year, chronic absenteeism increased, on average, by nine percentage points.

By comparison, chronic absenteeism increased an average of five percentage points among districts that primarily were in-person and four percentage points among districts that primarily were hybrid during the school year.

Ohio’s spring 2021 assessment results indicate that historically underserved students experienced the greatest decreases in learning because of the pandemic, sometimes two to three times more than their peers. This is typical in situations where learning is disrupted. Differences among student subgroups were greater in English language arts than in math.

Most of Ohio’s students participated in the state’s spring 2021 assessments, but many of the most vulnerable students did not. Across most grades, English language arts proficiency rates generally decreased by about eight percentage points and math proficiency rates decreased by approximately 15 percentage points.

To see how your district or your student’s district CLICK HERE

“While we do not have as much information as we normally would, schools and districts can use the data in this year’s report cards to guide decisions about where and how to focus time, efforts and resources that will best serve their students in the midst of pandemic-related challenges. The entire education community continues to model perseverance, dedication and resilience despite challenges that still exist both inside and outside the classroom. I commend districts and schools across the state for their commitment to innovation and creativity as they continue to ensure students, educators and staff are healthy, safe and successful every day.”

