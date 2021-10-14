Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a vehicle hauling county singer Jason Aldean’s equipment will not impact his concert scheduled for Thursday evening at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Coliseum officials tell WSAZ.com eight other tractor-trailers were unloaded at the convention center this morning and a truck cab was sent to get the trailer that was involved in the crash just before 5 a.m.

One lane I-64 EB is closed while crews work to clear an accident involving country singer Jason Aldean's equipment bus. (Sarah Bankston)

Jason Aldean is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

