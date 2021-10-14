Advertisement

Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2012 photo shows country singer Jason Aldean performing at the iHeart...
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2012 photo shows country singer Jason Aldean performing at the iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Reed/Invision/AP, file)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a vehicle hauling county singer Jason Aldean’s equipment will not impact his concert scheduled for Thursday evening at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Coliseum officials tell WSAZ.com eight other tractor-trailers were unloaded at the convention center this morning and a truck cab was sent to get the trailer that was involved in the crash just before 5 a.m.

One lane I-64 EB is closed while crews work to clear an accident involving country singer Jason Aldean's equipment bus.(Sarah Bankston)

Jason Aldean is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

