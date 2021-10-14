Advertisement

Air fryer malfunction leads to apartment fire

Fire crews from Kenova and Ceredo were called out Wednesday to a fire at an apartment along Oak Street.
Fire crews from Kenova and Ceredo were called out Wednesday to a fire at an apartment along Oak Street.(Kenova Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A kitchen appliance malfunctioned and sparked a fire that destroyed an apartment Wednesday, fire officials say.

The fire was reported along Oak Street.

Crews with Kenova and Ceredo Fire Departments were able to contain the flames to the apartment before it spread to any others.

Crews say minimal smoke was reported throughout the apartment building.

Minor water damage was reported at the apartment below the unit where the fire was contained.

According to the Kenova Fire Department, the fire was knocked out in roughly 20 minutes.

The Kenova Fire Department says the fire started after an air fryer malfunctioned.

The red cross was contacted to assist anyone displaced by the fire.

Four fire engines, two ladder trucks and two ambulances responded to the scene.

