Fall warm streak rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -October warmth has 2 more days to run

It’s mid-October here in Appalachia and so far 8 of the first 13 days have reached the 80 degree mark downtown (6 if you use the antiquated airport readings as the standard). Either way it has been a warm start to fall with the leaves on trees responding at a slower than normal pace to change color.

Word for the high country is leaves are nearing peak at Snowshoe and Canaan Valley so a trip to the high country will be colorful this weekend with 2 caveats; namely, some heavy leaf fall occurred with gusty winds this week and Saturday will be too grey to enjoy the colors after a morning soaking rain.

Weather-wise then look for two more days with hazy sunshine and highs back into the 80s. While high school football should dodge the overnight into Saturday morning shower pattern, a renegade early shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures at games will resemble summer-time as they stay in the 70s right thru the final whistle.

Saturday will dawn grey and rainy with pre-dawn temperatures in the 70s falling to the 60s by sunrise then 50s by late morning. A brief rise back into the 60s is likely once the rain moves away and skies brighten by afternoon.

Sunday will start a string of clear and crisp mornings with lows in the 40s (ideal for speeding up the change in color on trees). Afternoons will feature blue skies and a cool breeze as highs rise into the 60s then 70s next week. October warmth has 2 more days to run

It’s mid-October here in Appalachia and so far 8 of the first 13 days have reached the 80 degree mark downtown (6 if you use the antiquated airport readings as the standard). Either way it has been a warm start to fall with the leaves on trees responding at a slower than normal pace to change color.

Word for the high country is leaves are nearing peak at Snowshoe and Canaan Valley so a trip to the high country will be colorful this weekend with 2 caveats; namely, some heavy leaf fall occurred with gusty winds this week and Saturday will be too grey to enjoy the colors after a morning soaking rain.

Weather-wise then look for two more days with hazy sunshine and highs back into the 80s. While high school football should dodge the overnight into Saturday morning shower pattern, a renegade early shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures at games will resemble summer-time as they stay in the 70s right thru the final whistle.

Saturday will dawn grey and rainy with pre-dawn temperatures in the 70s falling to the 60s by sunrise then 50s by late morning. A brief rise back into the 60s is likely once the rain moves away and skies brighten by afternoon.

Sunday will start a string of clear and crisp mornings with lows in the 40s (ideal for speeding up the change in color on trees). Afternoons will feature blue skies and a cool breeze as highs rise into the 60s then 70s next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.