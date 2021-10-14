Five fire departments respond to mulch fire

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews from five different departments are responding Thursday to a mulch fire.

The fire fight is happening at 171 private road 2550, state route 775, according to the Fayette Fire Chief Mark Goodall.

The fire started around 10 a.m.

Crews from Proctorville, Rome, Chesapeake, Fayette, Gallia county are responding.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.