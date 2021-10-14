Advertisement

Five fire departments respond to mulch fire

Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.
Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews from five different departments are responding Thursday to a mulch fire.

The fire fight is happening at 171 private road 2550, state route 775, according to the Fayette Fire Chief Mark Goodall.

The fire started around 10 a.m.

Crews from Proctorville, Rome, Chesapeake, Fayette, Gallia county are responding.

