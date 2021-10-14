Advertisement

Greek activity temporarily suspended on Marshall’s campus due to COVID-19 cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All Greek activity on Marshall University’s campus has been suspended for 10 days following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

University officials say the cases have occurred in some of these student organizations.

Officials say the decision is being made in an abundance of caution to protect everyone.

Contact tracing is underway. Marshall University’s Director of Safety and Environmental Tracy Smith says all Greek members who are not vaccinated and have been exposed to a positive case will be quarantined for 10 days.

“In addition to the quarantines and isolation of positives, we will be testing everyone who was exposed,” Smith said. “Additionally, we will be testing all members regardless of vaccine status each week for the next three weeks. Overall, our students have done a wonderful job keeping healthy and safe this semester; it’s unfortunate, but this decision is in the best interest of our community.”

According to the university, the campus vaccination rate is at just over 80 percent.

