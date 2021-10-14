Advertisement

Jason Aldean equipment bus crashes

One lane I-64 EB is closed while crews work to clear an accident involving country singer Jason...
One lane I-64 EB is closed while crews work to clear an accident involving country singer Jason Aldean's equipment bus.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane of I-64 East is shut down this morning after the bus carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed.

It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chesapeake/US 52 interchange.

The country singer was not on the bus. Huntington police tell us no one was hurt, including the bus driver.

Crews are working to clear the wreck and fully reopen the roadway.

Jason Aldean is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

