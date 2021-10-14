Advertisement

Lawyer of murder suspect files to withdraw as counsel

By Sarah Sager
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The lawyer of a murder suspect has filed to withdraw as counsel, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Mark Wiezcorek, Jaquan Hall’s attorney, filed a motion in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas because, according to court documents, “Defendant’s demands are unreasonable regarding the handling of his case.”

In July, Hall was indicted for aggravated murder, murder, complicity and conspiracy in connection with the 2021 Easter Sunday shooting death of Kane Roush.

The motion went on to say, “his (Hall’s) attacks on counsel’s ability to effectively represent him have caused the lines of communication to break down”.

According to the motion, Hall messaged Wiezorek Tuesday saying he no longer wanted to be represented by him.

Hall has also been representing himself against the advice of his current counsel, Wiezorek.

