Man arrested in double murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Michigan was arrested Thursday in a double murder in Charleston that claimed the lives of two young women, Charleston Police said.

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher.

Both women, who were in their 20s, were shot last Friday at different locations on the city’s West Side.

Charleston Police say Detroit Police arrested Goodman in Detroit city limits around 4 p.m. Thursday.

