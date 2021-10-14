Man facing robbery, sexual abuse charges agrees to prison time

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing charges after police say he robbed two people at gunpoint took a plea Thursday to serve 20 years in prison.

Johnathan Brewer, 34, plead guilty to one count of first degree robbery Thursday in court. The plea involves a 20-year prison sentence.

Brewer also plead guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Brewer is facing one to five years for each count of sexual abuse. He will be sentenced on those charges November 30 at 11 a.m.

Brewer is also facing 10 years of supervised release.

The charges stem from an incident in July of 2020.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman called 911 from Burdette Lane in Cross Lanes after taking off from a nearby residence on Wayson Drive. Deputies say the man and woman told them they were held at gunpoint for several hours, robbed and were victims of other crimes at the home.

Brewer is accused of holding a gun to the victims heads, forcing them to sign over a vehicle and at one point, firing a shot into the ceiling of the home.

Investigators went to the residence on Wayson Drive and were met by Brewer’s girlfriend and saw what they say looked like a gunshot hole in the ceiling.

Brewer was found at another nearby residence and arrested.

