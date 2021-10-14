Advertisement

Man facing robbery, sexual abuse charges agrees to prison time

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing charges after police say he robbed two people at gunpoint took a plea Thursday to serve 20 years in prison.

Johnathan Brewer, 34, plead guilty to one count of first degree robbery Thursday in court. The plea involves a 20-year prison sentence.

Brewer also plead guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Brewer is facing one to five years for each count of sexual abuse. He will be sentenced on those charges November 30 at 11 a.m.

Brewer is also facing 10 years of supervised release.

The charges stem from an incident in July of 2020.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman called 911 from Burdette Lane in Cross Lanes after taking off from a nearby residence on Wayson Drive. Deputies say the man and woman told them they were held at gunpoint for several hours, robbed and were victims of other crimes at the home.

Brewer is accused of holding a gun to the victims heads, forcing them to sign over a vehicle and at one point, firing a shot into the ceiling of the home.

Investigators went to the residence on Wayson Drive and were met by Brewer’s girlfriend and saw what they say looked like a gunshot hole in the ceiling.

Brewer was found at another nearby residence and arrested.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Anderson arrested after multi-county pursuit
One in custody following multi-county pursuit
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Russell Bibbee, 53, is wanted for a parole violation out of Austin, Texas, and is considered to...
State police search for wanted man out of Texas
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Several vehicles crashed Wednesday morning on I-64 near Women's and Children's hospital.
Multiple vehicle accident closes one lane of I-64 EB

Latest News

Jason Aldean's equipment bus was involved in a crash along I-64 Thursday morning.
Jason Aldean's equipment bus involved in crash Thursday along I-64
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2012 photo shows country singer Jason Aldean performing at the iHeart...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Fire crews from Kenova and Ceredo were called out Wednesday to a fire at an apartment along Oak...
Air fryer malfunction leads to apartment fire
Kenova Fire