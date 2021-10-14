Neighbors frustrated with problems at park

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Neighbors who live near Mound Park in Portsmouth are calling for action amid growing safety concerns.

The condition of the wooden playground has gradually deteriorated since Kyra King Hurley played on it when she was a little girl.

“The fact that it’s still here is not good,” she said.

Boards are missing, nails are exposed, and parts have been graffitied.

“It’s not safe for kids,” Karen Hill, who’s with the Mound Park Neighborhood Watch, said.

On Monday night, Hill brought safety concerns about the park to Portsmouth City Council.

“Members have told us they find needles,” Hill said.

She says the lone sign alerting people the playground is off limits is often ignored, and she’s afraid someone will end up getting hurt.

“You could break a leg, an arm; you could have a nail run through you,” she said.

Hill also says people ride four-wheelers and dirt bikes in the park.

“They’re illegal to be in the park,” she said. “They’re going through the grass, through the newly installed bike baths. We don’t want to see the park torn up.”

She’d like to see more patrolling at the park and for the playground to be torn down and a new, safe one put in its place.

Hill says she’s been told cameras will be set up in the park soon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.