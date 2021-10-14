Advertisement

New addition at Ashland Town Center sure to satisfy your sweet tooth

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - There’s a new addition at the Ashland Town Center Mall that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Shelby’s Sugar Shop has opened a new kiosk in the Belk Men and Home Court.

According to officials, it offers traditional sweets and treats, from nostalgic candies to craft sweets and chocolates.

The kiosk will also offer specialty products and beverages.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to discover the new Shelby’s Sugar Shop,” said Vicki Ramey, General Manager at Ashland Town Center. “This new retailer will provide families an immersive Candyland experience right in the heart of Ashland Town Center while representing the core values of inclusion and community that are so important to us.”

