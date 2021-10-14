New U.S. attorney takes oath

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new U.S. attorney was sworn in Wednesday in West Virginia.

William S. Thompson took the oath to represent the Southern District of the Mountain State.

Thompson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 5 after being nominated in August by President Joe Biden. He was sworn in by Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston during a private ceremony.

“It is an honor to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia,” Thompson said in a news release. “I look forward to leading the dedicated public servants in the office as we work in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement to make communities throughout southern West Virginia safer places to live.”

Thompson will oversee a staff of 34 attorneys and 41 non-attorney personnel at offices in Charleston, Huntington, and Beckley. Before taking his oath Wednesday, Thompson was a Circuit Court Judge in West Virginia’s 25th Judicial Circuit.

He was born in Charleston and raised in Boone County, West Virginia.

