Ohio school report cards released, minus grade rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The annual school reports cards were released on Thursday which rank a school’s achievement and progress.

This is the second year the Ohio Department of Education report cards will not contain overall grades for any districts or specific schools, with leaders taking into consideration the obstacles students faced while learning during the pandemic.

“This is in keeping with legislation passed earlier this year, which acknowledged the various obstacles to education the pandemic has presented,” according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Instead, the 2020-2021 report cards give updated information on graduation rates, prepared for success indicators, and demographic/enrollment data.

Click here to search for your school district’s report card.

