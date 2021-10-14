Advertisement

Rollover crash backs up I-64 East traffic

A rollover crash in the construction zone between the Merritts Creek and Huntington Mall exits...
A rollover crash in the construction zone between the Merritts Creek and Huntington Mall exits has the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 temporarily closed Thursday evening.(WSAZ/Kelsey Souto)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A rollover crash in the construction zone between the Merritts Creek and Huntington Mall exits has the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 temporarily closed Thursday evening, our crew at the scene said.

Traffic was being detoured off the interstate onto U.S. 60 or on the Big Ben Bowen Highway toward state Route 2.

Police tell us two boys were in the car that rolled over. They escaped injury. The crash was reported around 6 p.m.

The crash is being cleared, and the lanes are expected to reopen soon. Drivers are asked to be extra cautious in that area.

