Search underway for inmate that escaped during work detail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A search is underway for an inmate who escaped during work detail Wednesday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Shannon Nichols. Investigators say he escaped from the Jackson County Correctional Facility around 2:57 a.m. Wednesday while he was helping with work on the facility’s floors.

He was able to escape through an open garage door. Investigators say it was open due to heat and odor from the work being done.

Investigators say he ran down Water Street toward Bridge Street where a corrections officer chased him and eventually lost sight of him.

He was wearing a black and white striped inmate uniform. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and a goatee.

He has a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, as well as tattoos on his left arm, abdomen, chest and back.

Deputies have been following up on tips about where he is, even going to his mother’s home. Nichols has not been captured, however, another man was arrested at that house on outstanding warrants.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Nichols. If you spot him, you are asked to call 740-286-6464.

