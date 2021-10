HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A semi-truck crash has closed down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Cabell County near Mile Marker 6.

It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Cabell County Emergency Dispatchers say a semi-truck went into the median.

Crews are waiting for a tow truck to remove the truck.

No one was injured.

