State police search for wanted man out of Texas

Russell Bibbee, 53, is wanted for a parole violation out of Austin, Texas, and is considered to be armed and dangerous, police say.(West Virginia State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Winfield Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are looking for 53-year-old Russell Bibbee.

State police say Bibbee is wanted for a parole violation out of Austin, Texas, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials say, as of Wednesday, Bibbee was staying at a home on Custer Ridge Road near Buffalo.

Police ask if you have any information on Bibbee’s whereabouts, to contact the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

