State police search for wanted man out of Texas

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Winfield Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are looking for 53-year-old Russell Bibbee.

State police say Bibbee is wanted for a parole violation out of Austin, Texas, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials say, as of Wednesday, Bibbee was staying at a home on Custer Ridge Road near Buffalo.

Police ask if you have any information on Bibbee’s whereabouts, to contact the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000 or dial 911.

